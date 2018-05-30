The video will start in 8 Cancel

Starring some of the most iconic names of the era, The Sensational 60s Experience is back on the road to tour the UK this autumn.

With a brand- new production for 2018, the show brings audiences a three-hour extravaganza of pure 1960s nostalgia.

Six legendary names will take to the stage and deliver a night never to be forgotten - and you will be sure to find it impossible to remain in your seat.

The show will star Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers) Chris Farlowe, Herman's Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, New Amen Corner and The Fourmost.

Hits songs will include Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I'm Into Something Good, Hippy Hippy Shake, Bend Me Shape Me, A Little Lovin', and many more.

Step back in time to when pop music was at its very best and with the definite feel good factor this is must-see 60s show of the year.

The show will perform at the following venues:

OCTOBER 2018

Friday 5, The Castle Wellingborough. Tel: 01933 270007 www.castletheatre.co.uk

Saturday 6, Victoria Theatre Halifax. Tel: 01422 351158 www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Thursday 11, Regent Theatre Stoke. Tel: 0844 8717649 www.atgtickets.com/stoke

Friday 12, Churchill Theatre Bromley. Tel: 020 3285 6000 www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

Saturday 13, Queens Theatre Barnstaple. Tel: 01271 316063 www.thequeenstheatre.co.uk

Sunday 14, Playhouse Theatre Weston Super Mare. Tel: 01934 645544 www.theplayhouse.co.uk

Thursday 18, Town Hall Cheltenham. Tel: 08445 762210 www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk

Friday 19 ,Theatre Severn Shrewsbury. Tel: 01743 281281 www.theatresevern.co.uk

Saturday 20 ,The Pavilion Worthing. Tel: 01903206206 www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

Thursday 25, Civic Theatre Chelmsford. Tel: 01245 606505 www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres

Friday 26, Grand Opera House York. TeL; 0844 8713024 www.atgtickets.com/york

Saturday 27, Corn Exchange Kings Lynn. Tel: 01553 764864 www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Sunday 28, The Cresset Peterborough. Tel: 01733 265705 www.cresset.co.uk

NOVEMBER 2018

Thursday 1, The Swan Theatre Wycombe. Tel: 01494 512000 www.wycombeswan.co.uk

Friday 2, Princess Theatre Torquay. Tel: 0844 8713023 www.atgtickets.com/torquay

Saturday 3, The Pavilion Bournemouth. Tel: Tel: 08445 763000 www.bhlivetickets.co.uk

Sunday 4, The Wyvern Theatre Swindon. Tel: 01793 524481 www.wyverntheatre.org.uk

Thursday 8, Leas Cliff Hall Folkestone. Tel: 0844 8713015 www.atgtickets.com/folkestone

Friday 9, New Victoria Theatre Woking. Tel: 0844 8717645 www.atgtickets.com/woking

Saturday 10, Opera House Manchester. Tel: 0844 8713018 www.atgtickets.com/manchester

Thursday 15, Palace Theatre Redditch. Tel: 01527 65203 www.redditchpalacetheatre.co.uk

Friday 16, Ferneham Hall Fareham. 01329 231942 www.fernehamhall.co.uk

Saturday 17, Embassy Theatre Skegness. Tel: 01507 613100 www.embassytheatre.co.uk

Sunday 18, Lighthouse Theatre Kettering. Tel: 01536 414141 www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

Thursday 22, Southport Theatre Southport. Tel: 0844 8713021 www.atgtickets.com/southport

Friday 23, The Grove Theatre Dunstable. Tel: 01582 602080 www.grovetheatre.co.uk

Sunday 25, Orchard Theatre Dartford. Tel: 01322 220000 www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

Monday 26, The Opera House Buxton. Tel: 0845 1272190 www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Tuesday 27, Venue Cymru Llandudno. Tel: 01492 872000 www.venuecymru.co.uk

Wednesday 28, The Hawth Crawley. Tel: 01293 553636 www.hawth.co.uk

Thursday 29, White Rock Theatre Hastings. Tel: 01424 462288 www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk

Friday 30, Royal Concert Hall Nottingham. Tel: 0115 9895555 www.trc.co.uk

DECEMBER 2018

Saturday 1, The City Hall Sheffield. Tel: 0114 2 789789 www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Sunday 2, Marina Theatre Lowestoft. Tel: 01502 533200 www.marinatheatre.co.uk

The Dakotas will replace New Amen Corner on October 25, 26, 27, 28; November 30, and December 1, 2

JANUARY 2019

Thursday 24, Empire Theatre Sunderland. Tel: 0844 8713022 www.atgtickets.com/sunderland

Saturday 26, The Lyceum Theatre Crewe. Tel: 01270 368242 www.crewelyceum.co.uk

FEBRUARY 2019

Saturday 16, The Grand Theatre Wolverhampton. Tel: 01902 429212 www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Sunday 17, Milton Keynes Theatre Milton Keynes. Tel: 0844 8717652 www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

Saturday 23, The Cliffs Pavilion Southend. Tel: 01702 351135 www.cliffspavilion.co.uk

March 2019

Friday 1, Baths Hall Scunthorpe. Tel: 0844 8542776 www.bathshall.co.uk

Friday 8 The Forum Theatre Great Malvern. Tel: 01684 892277 www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

Saturday 9, The Alexandra Theatre Birmingham. Tel: 0844 8713011 www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

Thursday 14, St Davids Hall Cardiff. Tel: 02920 878444 www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk

Saturday 16, The Grand Theatre Swansea. Tel: 01792 475715 www.swanseagrand.co.uk

Sunday 17 New Theatre Oxford. Tel: 0844 8713020 www.atgtickets.com/oxford

Friday 22, The Hexagon Reading. Tel: 0118 8906060 www.readingarts.com

Saturday 23, West Cliff Theatre Clacton. Tel: 01255 433344 www.westcliffclacton.org

Sunday 24, The Philharmonic Liverpool. Tel: 0151 709 3789 www.liverpoolphil.com

Saturday 30, The Concert Hall Stevenage. Tel: 01438 363200 www.gordon-craig.co.uk

APRIL 2019

Friday 5 , Forum Theatre Billingham. Tel: 01642 552663 www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

Saturday 6, Forum Theatre Billingham. Tel: 01642 552663 www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

Saturday 13, City Hall Hull. Tel: 01482 300300 www.hcandl.co.uk

Friday 19, Sands Centre Carlisle. Tel: 01228 633766 www.sandscentre.co.uk

Saturday 20, The Spa Royal Hall Bridlington. Tel: 01262 678258 www.thespabridlington.com

Friday 26, Alban Arena St Albans. Tel: 01727 844488 www.alban-arena.co.uk

Sunday 28, Royal and Derngate Northampton. Tel: 01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk

JUNE 2019

Saturday 8, Central Theatre Chatham. Tel: 01634 338338 www.medwayticketslive.co.uk

Mike d'Abo to replace Mike Pender on January 24 and 26. The Dakotas to replace New Amen Corner on February 16, 17 and 23