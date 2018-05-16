The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music fans are being given the chance to hear some of the best songwriting Uttoxeter has to offer at a hotly-anticipated night of original music.

The Shelter's gig at The Old Star on Saturday, May 26, which kicks off at about 9pm, has one simple rule - no covers allowed.

That means gig-goers will be able to hear a plethora of self-penned songs, many of which will draw inspiration from Uttoxeter itself.

Virtuoso face-melting Shelter lead guitarist Tim Brunt is in for a busy night as he takes on axe duties for the four-piece indie act's support act.

He will play with singer-songwriter Richard Castle, who will also be backed by flamboyant bassist Gary Norman and Vice-Bishops pair Dave Blant and Fred Hopwood on keys and drums respectively.

Both acts pride themselves on putting out original material, some of which is inspired by growing up - and still kicking around - in Uttoxeter.

That inspiration has rarely been more evident than in the Shelter's latest single, Scream, which was released last autumn.

Speaking shortly before the release, front man Julian Parker said Scream represented quite a departure from The Shelter's previous material.

He said: "The song originated from a bass riff brought to rehearsal by Simon. It seemed to evolve organically and almost like the song wrote itself. Along with more new material Scream has taken us into a new direction musically."

Scream's release was accompanied by a stylishly-shot video directed by renowned music photographer Tony Wooliscroft, whose CV includes work with Californian funk-pop-rock legends the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Parker said: "Working with Tony again has been a real privilege. We had great fun doing the shoot, which was filmed around areas in Uttoxeter and Hanley."

Another tune that has taken inspiration from life in Uttoxeter include punk-tinged protest debut release, Echoes of Queen Street, which includes a nod to the narrow street where The Old Star stands.

The band's other singles include Motown-inspired number Troubled Skies and contemplative tale of war Fallen Hero, on which Blant plays keys.

Castle's appearance follows the launch of his album, One-horse Town, backed by blues legends the Vice-Bishops, last month.

(Image: Richard Holmes)

The 10-track record, which harks back to old-time rock and roll, folk and country artists like the Rolling Stones, The Pogues and Bob Dylan, is available on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.

More information on the Shelter is available online at www.facebook.com/The-Shelter-418623811575566/

More information on Castle is available online at www.richardcastlemusic.com