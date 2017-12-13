The video will start in 8 Cancel

Uxonians are spoiled for choice this New Year's Eve as pubs, clubs, coffee houses and eateries plan exciting events.

Among the options for revellers are gigs, discos and special food nights. The Dog and Partridge, Marchington, is hosting popular covers band Silicone Taxis.

Tickets costs £15, including a buffet, and are available from the pub, by calling 01283 820394, or from Marchington Community Shop.

Landlord Paul Needham said: "Fifteen quid, great band, great buffet and the only ticket in town this New Year's Eve."

A statement on the band's Facebook page reads: "The Silicone Taxis are a four-piece soul, funk, rock and roll and bluesy boogie band.

"Our endless catalogue of songs continue to grow from the powerhouse soul of James Brown , Sam and Dave and Wilson Pickett to the sweet soul of The Temptations and Smokey Robinson and classics by The Coasters, Robert Parker and Stevie Wonder.

"Add to this Adele, Amy Whinehouse, Duffy, Spencer Davis a good dose of Beatles and some rock and roll."

For those looking to munch away their hangovers, the Church Lane pub will be serving "Sunday lunch" on New Year's Day from noon to 4pm.

Another musical option will see party band The Foaming Pints take to the stage at Doveridge Village Club.

The four-piece covers act will play tunes spanning seven decades.

Their set list ranges from classic rock and roll by the likes of Elvis and Johnny Cash, to 70s funk by Stevie Wonder, right through to contemporary acts like Kings of Leon and Stevie Wonder.

Tickets are available by calling the club on 01889 563625.

The White Hart Hotel, in Carter Street, is offering a special New Year's Eve menu for £34.95 per head.

More information and booking is available online at whiteharthoteluttoxeter.co.uk/new-years-eve

Bear Coffee Co, in High Street, has sold out its "homage to fromage" at cheese and wine night.

Bosses at Bear promise those attending "Edam Gouda" time as they enjoy their favourite cheeses and enjoy music by acoustic guitarist and singer Jason Callear.