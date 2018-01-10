The video will start in 8 Cancel

A popular band is being welcomed back to Rolleston Club this weekend. The club, in Burnside, Rolleston on Dove, will see Silicone Taxis take to the stage.

They describe themselves as a four piece soul, funk, rock and roll and bluesy boogie band has an endless catalogue of songs for audience entertainment.

The band's music continues to grow from the powerhouse soul of James Brown, Sam and Dave and Wilson Pickett to the sweet soul of the Temptations.

Silicone Taxis is guaranteed to provide a lively evening from this locally based band.

They will take to the stage at 9pm on Saturday, January 13, and there is a small admission charge for members and their guests.