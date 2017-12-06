Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

December 23 is one of the strangest dates in the calendar, the anticipation of Christmas just days away, combined with the stressful organisation of last minute presents and getting the dinner ready.

If you want to get away from of the Christmas-themed worries, then the Lichfield Guildhall may have the show for you, as The Sleaze Brothers come to town.

The show will mark the end of the Lichfield Arts Autumn season by the band who have performed anywhere from after-hours clubs to black-light bars.

The eight piece band, with a brass section and full time singers, have a set list ranging through blues, rock and soul-styled music, with a sound that draws on spirited singing, soloing on keyboards, saxophone, and guitar, and a strong rhythm section.

But, this will not be a complete break from Christmas, with the band already promising surprise songs and special guests to celebrate the season.

Stuart Davies, the president of Lichfield Arts Vice said: "Blues, soul and rock 'n' roll classics played with verve combine to get you stomping your feet, dancing and singing along.

"So with the Christmas holidays looming, get into the festive spirit by seeing one of the best known local blues bands. The Sleaze Brothers have a great sense of fun and don't take themselves too seriously, but make no mistake, there is real musicianship in the band.

"Don't miss out on this evening that is guaranteed to blow your cares away."

The evening's events will begin at 8pm on Saturday, December 23 at Lichfield Guildhall.

Tickets cost £12, £10.80 for members and £6 for under 16s, and can all be bought online at www.lichfieldarts.org.uk , by phoning 01543 262223 or by calling the Lichfield Arts box office in Bore Street.