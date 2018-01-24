Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As a member of one of the country's best-loved bands, Squeeze co-founder Chris Difford has made a lasting contribution to English music with hits such as Cool For Cats, Up The Junction, Labelled With Love, Hourglass and Tempted.

Despite the fact that he has helped soundtrack so many fans' lives since his first release in 1977, the passion for innovation and love of playing still drives him to carry on writing rather than sit back and admire his handiwork.

March will see Chris on tour the UK and Ireland with Boo Hewerdine on his extensive Some Fantastic Acoustic Book Tour including a date in Derby.

Beyond the tour there is a paperback version of the book coming out with an extra chapter carefully composed as a bonus read.

During the shows Chris will regale the audience about some of the key events in his life in music from his autobiography Some Fantastic Place.

He will also perform some of his biggest hits acoustically alongside tracks from Pants, a best of album featuring songs from a stage play created by Chris and Boo Hewerdine a couple of years ago.

Over the course of a 13 album career with Squeeze, it was clear from the very beginning that Chris Difford has few peers when it comes to smart, pithy lyricism.

His 'kitchen sink-drama' style has drawn plaudits from fans on both sides of the Atlantic, while his influence is keenly felt today.

The likes of Lily Allen and Mark Ronson, Kasabian and The Feeling have all recognised the debt they owe to Squeeze's music and to Difford's way with words, while journalists were moved by his winning combination with Glenn Tilbrook to dub the pair The New Lennon and McCartney.

For more information visit chrisdifford.com

Chris Difford tour dates:

IRELAND TOUR

02-Mar-18 Christchurch Castle Bar

03-Mar-18 Dock Arts Centre Carrick

04-Mar-18 Cavan

06-Mar-18 Whelans (Seated) Dublin

07-Mar-18 Belfast

08-Mar-18 Birdhill

09-Mar 18 Galway

10-Mar 18 Cork

UK TOUR

15-Mar-18 Derby The Flower Pot

16-Mar-18 Chichester Vtba

17-Mar-18 Winchester The Railway Inn

18-Mar-18 Hailsham The Pavilion

21-Mar-18 Oxford St Johns

22-Mar-18 Cambridge Junction 2

23-Mar-18 Bristol Folk House

24-Mar-18 Southport The Atkinson

25-Mar-18 Cheltenham Cleeve Concerts

27-Mar-18 Perth Scotland

28-Mar-18 Thorner Victory Hall

29-Mar-18 Bury The Met

31-Mar-18 Morecombe The Platform

03-Apr-18 Halifax

04-Apr-18 Gateshead

06-Apr-18 Basingstoke The Forge

07-Apr-18 Laugharne Book Festival

08-Apr-18 Sevenoaks The Stag

11-Apr-18 Leicester The Musician

13-Apr-18 Stockton The Arc

15-Apr-18 Cardiff Acapela Studio

18-Apr-18 London Bush Hall

19-Apr-18 Farnham Ashcroft Centre

20-Apr-18 Shoreham Ropetackle Centre

21-Apr-18 Portsmouth

27-Apr-18 Petworth Café

10-May-18 St Mary Magdalene Cobham

11-May-18 Farncombe Church

12-May-18 Harrogate Warehouse