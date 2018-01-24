As a member of one of the country's best-loved bands, Squeeze co-founder Chris Difford has made a lasting contribution to English music with hits such as Cool For Cats, Up The Junction, Labelled With Love, Hourglass and Tempted.
Despite the fact that he has helped soundtrack so many fans' lives since his first release in 1977, the passion for innovation and love of playing still drives him to carry on writing rather than sit back and admire his handiwork.
March will see Chris on tour the UK and Ireland with Boo Hewerdine on his extensive Some Fantastic Acoustic Book Tour including a date in Derby.
Beyond the tour there is a paperback version of the book coming out with an extra chapter carefully composed as a bonus read.
During the shows Chris will regale the audience about some of the key events in his life in music from his autobiography Some Fantastic Place.
He will also perform some of his biggest hits acoustically alongside tracks from Pants, a best of album featuring songs from a stage play created by Chris and Boo Hewerdine a couple of years ago.
Over the course of a 13 album career with Squeeze, it was clear from the very beginning that Chris Difford has few peers when it comes to smart, pithy lyricism.
His 'kitchen sink-drama' style has drawn plaudits from fans on both sides of the Atlantic, while his influence is keenly felt today.
The likes of Lily Allen and Mark Ronson, Kasabian and The Feeling have all recognised the debt they owe to Squeeze's music and to Difford's way with words, while journalists were moved by his winning combination with Glenn Tilbrook to dub the pair The New Lennon and McCartney.
For more information visit chrisdifford.com
Chris Difford tour dates:
IRELAND TOUR
02-Mar-18 Christchurch Castle Bar
03-Mar-18 Dock Arts Centre Carrick
04-Mar-18 Cavan
06-Mar-18 Whelans (Seated) Dublin
07-Mar-18 Belfast
08-Mar-18 Birdhill
09-Mar 18 Galway
10-Mar 18 Cork
UK TOUR
15-Mar-18 Derby The Flower Pot
16-Mar-18 Chichester Vtba
17-Mar-18 Winchester The Railway Inn
18-Mar-18 Hailsham The Pavilion
21-Mar-18 Oxford St Johns
22-Mar-18 Cambridge Junction 2
23-Mar-18 Bristol Folk House
24-Mar-18 Southport The Atkinson
25-Mar-18 Cheltenham Cleeve Concerts
27-Mar-18 Perth Scotland
28-Mar-18 Thorner Victory Hall
29-Mar-18 Bury The Met
31-Mar-18 Morecombe The Platform
03-Apr-18 Halifax
04-Apr-18 Gateshead
06-Apr-18 Basingstoke The Forge
07-Apr-18 Laugharne Book Festival
08-Apr-18 Sevenoaks The Stag
11-Apr-18 Leicester The Musician
13-Apr-18 Stockton The Arc
15-Apr-18 Cardiff Acapela Studio
18-Apr-18 London Bush Hall
19-Apr-18 Farnham Ashcroft Centre
20-Apr-18 Shoreham Ropetackle Centre
21-Apr-18 Portsmouth
27-Apr-18 Petworth Café
10-May-18 St Mary Magdalene Cobham
11-May-18 Farncombe Church
12-May-18 Harrogate Warehouse