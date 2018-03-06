The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A synth-inspired retro act whose front man hails from Doveridge have released their second single from their hotly-anticipated new album.

Elektronisch is a tribute to all the German friends, musicians and DJs who have supported V-SOR, X down the years.

Released on March 1, the single "references the emotions triggered when hearing emotive and original electronic music".

It follows the successful release of Dragged, the first single from the forthcoming Reformer LP, which is earmarked for release later this month.

V-SOR, X's singer, synth player and song-writer Morgan Bryan said: "The album is a return to the bands electronic roots so you will hear hints of the Human League, Depeche Mode, Blancmange, OMD, Ultravox/John Foxx, Seabound and some more obscure bands like B-Movie, Dalek I Love You, Nyam Nyam, Modern Eon and The Fallout Club.

"I'd like to give a mention to the wonderful Charlotte Bettson, who is a local musician who kindly stood in at the last minute for the video. Her contribution was amazing."

Originally forming in Lichfield, the band - whose name is pronounced "vee sore ex" - were based in London for many years.

They have built up a global audience down the years, particularly in mainland Europe and the US, despite having mainly gigged in the UK and the Netherlands.

The video for Elektronisch is available to watch here