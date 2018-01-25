The video will start in 8 Cancel

Trailblazers in Scottish music are taking to the stage at the National Forest folk club.

Tannahill Weavers is celebrating 50 years on the road with an anniversary tour and is set to wow audiences with its diverse repertoire during the folk club set at Moira Miner's Welfare Club.

The Tannahill Weavers is one of Scotland's premier traditional bands, and have been so since the 1970s.

Their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies.

Their music demonstrates to old and young alike the rich and varied musical heritage of the Celtic people.

The group has made an international name for its special brand of Scottish music, blending the beauty of traditional melodies with the power of modern rhythms.

For half a century the 'Tannies' have been trailblazers for Scottish music, and their tight harmonies and powerful, inventive arrangements have won them fans from beyond the folk and Celtic music scenes.

They are firmly established as one of the premier groups on the concert stage.



The band takes to the stage at 8.30pm on February 9. Tickets cost £10 and are available by calling 01676 540219 or visiting www.nationalforestfolk.com

More information about this musical institution can be found on their website www.tannahillweavers.com