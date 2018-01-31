The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bringing glamour to the folk club stage in Burton in February are female vocal group Tell Tale Tusk.

Their unique performance is set to captivate the audience and their spellbinding vocal harmonies weave around melodious instrumentals to re-imagine folktales old and give light to folktales new.

Tell Tale Tusk's take on folk is bold and original: as well as inventive interpreters and skilful arrangers of music from the British Isles, the ensemble are prolific writers of finely crafted songs which range from ethereal to downright bawdy.

An anthropomorphised journey through the changing seasons, a pensive ode to the moon and the strange tale of a (not so) lascivious sailor are just some of the characters that come vividly to life through Tell Tale Tusk's dynamic storytelling.

Burton Folk Club is based at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road, and features a guest night every two weeks, alternating with a free 'Singaround' which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners' from 8pm onwards.

On guest nights doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start, with admission £10 on the door.

For more details go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk