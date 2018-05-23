The video will start in 8 Cancel

The final guests of the season to perform at Burton Folk Club will be the outstanding young vocal quartet, The Teacups.

Comprising the singing talents of Alex Cumming (Alex Cumming & Nicola Beazley), Kate Locksley (Night Fall), Rosie Calvert (Speldosa) and Will Finn, tthe a capella foursome have been creating a storm across the UK folk club and festival circuit in the past few years.

Their performance explores traditional and contemporary songs from all over the British Isles and beyond, featuring murder ballads, exotic shanties and traditional songs of love and loss.

Burton Folk Club has now moved from its previous venue at The Beacon, in Tutbury Road, and has found a new home at The Albion, in Shobnall Road, in the upstairs Evershed Suite. The event will take place on Friday, June 1 and doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Admission will be £10 on the door.

Unfortunately there will be no 'singaround' on Friday, May 25. The next get together for musicians and singers being when the club reopens on Friday, August 31.

For more details go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk