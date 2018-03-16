Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The blonde is back! And it seems she has brought an all-singing, all-dancing cast to join Elle Woods on her legal journey to love.

For those not familiar with the Hollywood film of heartbreak and revenge against a fight for what is right, then let me begin.

Reece Witherspoon burst onto our screens in the early noughties starring as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde – now part of a touring theatre production which has made its way to Stoke's Regent Theatre.

(Image: Robert Workman)

And while Hollywood had Ms Witherspoon as its star attraction, the UK tour has the wide ranging talents of Lucie Jones as our heroine, and she is joined by Bill Ward – who is best remembered as the dastardly Charlie Stubbs in Coronation Street, and Rita Simons, known for her portrayal as Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders.

Elle has finished her degree in fashion merchandising at UCLA but her dreams of getting married to sweetheart Warner Huntington III are dashed when he announces he's dumping her to pursue his law career after gaining a place at Harvard University.

The only problem is, he wants a sensible girlfriend to walk alongside him. And that just isn't Elle.

Instead of moping and moving on, Elle decides to bag herself a place on his course in an attempt to get him back. After all how hard can it be to get into Harvard?

In Elle's first few days she meets her judgemental classmates, clearly questioning how she managed to score a place in one of the top universities in the world.

However, she finds allies in dashing law teaching assistant Emmet Forrest and the spunky hairdresser Paulette.

On stage, Elle is brought to life by Lucie Jones. You may remember her representing the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017, or perhaps as a finalist in the 2009 series of The X Factor. Either way, with such a background you will expect, and receive, a great vocal performance.

Joining her on stage is Bill Ward as Professor Callahan. Elle's professor of law but isn't all he seems. He commands the audience's attention and oozes sex appeal despite teaching a classroom full of students.

(Image: Robert Workman)

Paulette is played expertly by Rita Simons. Her Italian-American accent never loses its grip and only adds to the brash humour her character brings to the stage.

Much praise must be heaped on the ensemble. Choreography was excellent, lines delivered expertly with an unwavering degree of professionalism throughout.

While the original Hollywood movie was not a musical, it has undergone a complete revamp, maintaining all our favourite movie moments and interlacing them with song and dance.

The show will perform at Stoke's Regent Theatre until Saturday, March 15 and for more information, or to book tickets visit www.atgtickets.com