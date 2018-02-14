The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote-based band are going from strength to strength thanks to their long-awaited debut album.

Thee Deadtime Philharmonic released Estate of The Heart on Valentine’s Day and is a candid honest view from post-industrial small town Britain.

The album covers themes of domestic violence, poverty, drug abuse, police brutality, and class structure. The songs also delve into a world political angle investigating themes of war, surveillance, corruption and capitalism.

With a style impossible to pigeonhole there are some nods towards ska, punk, rock, electronica, soul and jazz.

Singer/songwriter Wayne Murdoch represents the unheard, voice of lower working class life that is unrepresented in popular culture and within the arts.

With austerity Britain in current crisis this album is the mirror, and spirit of the times.

Thee Deadtime have been touring all over the UK and will be showcasing their talents at the Dublin Castle, the legendary music venue in Camden, London, on February 21

The band has gained an ever growing army of dangerously devoted fans. Their militant working class stance caught the eye of Clash legend Mick Jones who took Deadtime out as special guests.

Since the latest tour Murdoch has recorded a single and album with The Tribunes containing Mick Jones rhythm section from Carbon/Silicon.

The Clash connection continued when Strummerville (The Joe Strummer Foundation For New Music) invited Deadtime into the family by funding their first single, double a-side 'Moths/Spine' with producer Paul Tipler (Idlewild, 80s Matcbox, Dr Feelgood,Elastica) Strummerville also added Spine (demo) to their prestigious DIY download page.

Deadtime held the number one slot for nine months in the Strummerville chart. Among other supporters of the band is Michael Davis of the legendary MC5.

They continue to receive outstanding reviews for their high octane, raw, emotive live shows. International and national radio airplay for the band has been given by Don Letts, Jarvis Cocker and Tom Robinson (BBC Introducing/BBC6) to name a few.

Deadtime have also appeared on Channel 4 (Strummerville Sessions) and had Michael Socha from This is England/Being Human appear in their 'Bad Lad' video, as he was a fan and wanted to be in the video.

More local to home they will appear at The Hairy Dog, Derby, on March 24. The album is available via iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

Further information on the band is available by visiting:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheeDeadtimePhilharmonic .

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/theedeadtimephilharmonic

Twitter: twitter.com/deadtime_