The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legendary fiddle player and singer Tom McConville will be the guest artist at Burton Folk Club later this month.

With either fiddle or voice - or indeed both at the same time - the musician explores all the possibilities of pace, decoration, and expression.

Tom's musical journey started in the North East folk clubs in the early 1970s.

Turning professional in 1974, he joined Bob Fox in a duo, then folk/rock band Magna Carta to play all over Europe.

Since then he has collaborated with many musicians, completing three solo albums and being voted Musician of the Year at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2009.

His set contains a wide range of material, from the 19th Century James Hill to the 21st century Richard Thompson, enriched by fascinating stories and Tommy's wry sense of humour.

Burton Folk Club is based at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road, and has a guest night every two weeks, alternating with a free 'singaround' which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners' from 8pm.

On guest nights doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start, with admission £10 on the door.

Tom McConville will perform at the folk club on Friday, March 23 and for more details go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk