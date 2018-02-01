The video will start in 8 Cancel

Music fans can enjoy the electric power of a rock band and the acoustic tones of a folk-inspired act this weeked.

On Saturday, February 3, Tonic Shock will perform at The Old Star, in Queen Street, Uttoxeter.

The rock band's set will start at around 9pm at the popular music pub.

On Sunday, February 4, roots act Jigantics will take to the stage at the Dog and Partridge, in Church Lane, Marchington.

The five-piece act will perform from 5pm to around 7.30pm as part of the pub's Sunday Sessions.

Among the many instruments their talented members jam on are squeezeboxes, mandolins, harmonicas, mandocellos, guitars, ukeleles, drums and flutes.

Having toured extensively throughout the UK and Europe, the five-piece act are returning to more humble surroundings at the Dog.

Fans can get in free to both gigs.