Fans of music from the 1980s will be able to turn back the clock as a top revival gig is set to perform at an arena in the Midlands later this year.

Music legends including Tony Hadley, Sister Sledge, ABC, Paul Young, T'Pau, and Katrina from Katrina and the Waves are already set to perform at the Stepback the 80s Concert with more acts to be announced in February.

The show will perform at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on October 27 and is being promoted by Showtime Live.

Dan Nelmes, managing director of the company said: "Music from the 80s is continuing to experience a revival – it was a fun, upbeat era and that is reflected in some of the acts and music that will be on display at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

"This concert offers something different by packing in some iconic acts of the 80s who will be performing back-to-back under one roof.

"Each artist will be performing their famous anthems, making it a night that will appeal to more than just 80s lovers."

Tickets for Stepback the 80s Concert at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham are priced at £55 (including admin fee) and go on general sale at 9am on Monday, February 12.

Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 0843 373 3000.

For more information visit stepbackconcerts.co.uk