Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bang a Gong and Get it On with one of the most influential tributes bands in the world. A band so successful even its lead singer has written an autobiography.

T*Rextasy is taking to the stage at The Regent Theatre, in Stoke, for what it hotly tipped to be one of the most explosive performances of the year as the music and legacy of Marc Bolan rises once again.

Danielz, who founded T*Rextasy back in 1992 to simply play the music he loves, is still going strong with a whole host of talented musicians bringing up the rear.

He said: "I was originally a musician pre T*Rextasy but major music deals would fall through at the last minute so I got fed up and decided to form a band just playing the music that I have grown up loving.

"I did it purely out of love for the music because there was no such thing as a tribute back then.

"There was Bjorn Again and the Counterfeit Stones but it wasn't until there was a review of us in the News of the World calling us a tribute band I thought 'oh that must be what we are'."

Danielz set out with certain ambitions in his tribute career and has ticked all three. This includes playing at Wembley, touring Japan and signing to a major record company – Columbia Records.

He was even been asked to write his own autobiography boasting, quite rightly, that it is quite a unique honour for the lead singer of a tribute band to be approached in such a way. And so The Spirit of Marc Bolan - the title of the book - was born.

"It is about the spirit of Marc and playing in spirit."

The skilled musicianship of Danielz (vocals and lead guitar), Neil Cross (rhythm guitars, backing vocals), Rob Butterfield (bass guitar, backing vocals) and John Skelton (drums) lets the timeless music and legacy of Marc Bolan and T.Rex live on, performing everything from 20th Century Boy to Children of the Revolution as well as Telegraph Sam to Hot Love with superb authenticity.

Hot on the heels of the current line-up, T*Rextasy has also boasted original T.Rex members including keyboardist Dino Dines.

"On our first album he came and played keyboard for us and realised the band wasn't just a standard tribute band.

"He thought there was more substance to what we do."

They have also been joined with Bolan's son Rolan in a guest slot.

Danielz says they are not like tribute bands who perform with backing discs and "make it more of a show". He says there are no frills (except on Marc!) and he makes sure there are replica guitars and even down to the same amplification.

"There was a rawness with T.Rex. I remember Noel Gallagher once saying: 'What is the point of seeing a band live when they just sound like the record?' Marc would change a few words in his shows so every gig was different."

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era.

"With Bolan's special ingredient of Rock-a-Boogie songs, the band had a string of huge hits throughout the 1970s including Love to Boogie, Telegram Sam, Jeepster and 20th Century Boy.

Accepted as the world's only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan and T.Rex, and the only band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan’s family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex, and Bolan's catalogue management, T*Rextasy have been described by many as 'beyond the boundaries of tribute'.

They have been performing all over the world for more than 25 years, a career that ironically out-lives Marc’s very own T.Rex

Danielz said: "We expect the audience to dress up, get their feather boas and not sit down in their seats.

"We expect them to be dancing in the aisle for a lively and happy show. We have people of all ages coming along. It touches everyone's souls."

This full-on concert showcases all of the hits and more, with both electric and acoustic performances, faithfully recreating the energy and performance of Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Truly a rock 'n' roll concert for all ages.

T*Rextasy performs at 7.30pm on Friday, January 12 at The Regent Theatre, Stoke. Tickets cost from £23 and are available by calling 0844 871 7649 or by visiting the website here