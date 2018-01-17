Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Billed as one of the top tribute acts of all time, T*Rextasy is certainly one not to be beaten.

Stoke's Regent Theatre was alive with the classic soundtracks of the 70s belting from the stage as Danielz, aka Marc Bolan, and his band kicked off their 2018 tour.

Bursting into vision in the trademark feather boa, flares and platform shoes, Danielz was every bit Marc much to the glee of his audience.

At 31 I am sure was one of the youngest in the theatre and was concerned I may be unaware of some of songs that T.Rex were best known for.

However, the much-loved tracks have stood the test of time and bridged the generation gap. In fact I was actually surprising at how many I knew.

Songs such as 20th Century Boy and Children of the Revolution remind me at how much music can shape generations.

It was when T*Rextasy burst into song with the disco classic I Love to Boogie (think of the film Billy Elliott) that the audience really got moving, jumping out of their seats and being transported back 40 years. And no-one didn't sit down again for the rest of the gig.

In a previous interview Danielz told me that he started T*Rextasy simply to play the music he loved when growing up. It certainly shows as he blasted out hit after hit to an audience.

The concert also made me realise just how much of a wide variety of music T.Rex covered, from the disco delight of I Love to Boogie to the rockier Children of the Revolution, with a bit of rock 'n' roll in between.

Marc Bolan died in a car accident in 1977 aged just 29, leaving behind a young son, Rolan, who has gone on to make music head way of his own and even previously performed with T.Rextasy – which has been given the formal nod from many of Marc's friends and family, as well as bandmates.

It is not hard to see why Danielz has received much praise for his tribute. His likeness and mannerisms and sound are so effortlessly Marc.

But, as he told me, he doesn't like to be perfect in his performances – often, like Marc, changing a few words so every concert was different.

Bolan was a very skilled musician, and this was proved with the array of guitars used during the performances.

If you were, and still are, a fan of Marc Bolan's music then I would recommend seeing the next best thing and give T*Rextasy a try.

On tour

T*Rextasy is spending much of the next few months on tour down south but will be coming back to the Midlands in April.

Friday, April 20 - The Century Theatre, Coalville

Saturday, April 21, and Saturday, August 25 - The Robin2, Bilston,

Sunday, May 27 - Glastonbudget Music Festival, in Wymeswold, Leicestershire

Friday, September 7, - The Princes of Wales Theatre, Cannock