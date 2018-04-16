The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedy fans in and around Burton are being encouraged to have a laugh and raise funds for a good cause.

A charity comedy night is being held at the National Brewery Centre , in Horninglow Street, to raise money for the O'Connor Gateway Trust.

Headlining will be the consistently cynical Mike Gunn, known for appearances on a number of television shows, including Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, Celebrity Deal or no Deal and Harry Hill's TV Burp.

He has also previously made contributions to The Guardian and written for Match of the Day Magazine.

Mike will be supported by fellow comedian Paul Pirie, who quit acting to pursue a career in comedy.

He has made appearances on TV, radio and film, becoming well known for his clever one-liners and ability to encapsulate an audience.

Concluding the line-up is Dominic Woodward, who recalls many hilarious tales about his everyday life.

The evening on Wednesday, May 9, will be hosted by compere, Dave Bryon, with tickets priced at £10, available for purchase online at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk .

Doors open on the day at 7pm, with an 8pm start.

The O'Connor Gateway Trust runs a social enterprise in Staffordshire, with all money raised being ploughed into services to help the education, training and employment for people who have undergone rehabilitation for drug and alcohol addiction at the Burton Addiction Centre.