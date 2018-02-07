The video will start in 8 Cancel

An award-winning band is showcasing its talent at Rolleston Club this weekend. The club, in Burnside, Rolleston on Dove, will see TRIP take to the stage.

The band have been winners of the Gigmaster Top Band Award for three years in a row.

TRIP is extremely versatile with very talented musicians and a huge play list of covers from the 60s to the present day.

The Midlands-based group play the music of Led Zepplin, Stray Cats, The Who, Jessie J and many more, with one of their highlights being their tribute to Elvis, performing many of his hits.

The group will take to the stage at 9pm on Saturday, February 10, and there is a small admission charge for members and their guests.

The Dark Horses will also be returning for another gig on Saturday, February 17.