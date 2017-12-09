The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everyone has a favourite Christmas song and now a motoring organisation has named the top 10 festive songs to listen to while driving.

Van leasing giant Leasevan asked customers to name their favourite Christmas tunes as they drive around the UK.

With everything from Bing Crosby to the Ramones, the playlist has something for all musical tastes and all the songs are well-known favourites.

Top of the list is the melodic yet unsentimental Fairytale of New York by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl.

(Image: Getty)

There is also some sassiness from Eartha Kitt's Santa Baby, the haunting A Spaceman Came Travelling by Chris de Burgh, and Slade's Merry Christmas Everybody for pure feel-good factor.

The Christmas Driving Playlist

1. The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl, Fairytale of New York

It's not your standard Christmas story, but this 1987 hit has gone platinum and is one of the nation's favourites. Great for belting out while driving, and you can direct the insulting lines at bad drivers.

2. Band Aid, Do They Know It's Christmas

The ultimate song for the Christmas spirit of giving and caring about others. Choose the 1984 original, or the versions from 2004 or 2014.

3. Chris de Burgh, A Spaceman Came Travelling

Beautiful and haunting. If you're driving through frost or winter snowfall, this is perfect.

4. John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Happy Christmas (War is Over)

Anyone would choose world peace for their Christmas present if they could.

5. Bing Crosby, White Christmas

The classic Christmas crooner. Smooth and almost carol-like, this is truly timeless.

6. The Ramones, Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)

For a perfect contrast to old Bing, a punky number that still captures the Christmas spirit of making peace and showing love.

7. Wham!, Last Christmas

We still miss George Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day last year, but his much-loved Christmas single lives on.

8. Eartha Kitt, Santa Baby

There are many covers of this fun Christmas song, but none of them beat the playful sassiness of Eartha Kitt's original.

9. Slade, Merry Christmas Everybody

Brilliantly catchy and everyone knows it. The only problem will be trying to get it out of your head before New Year.

10. Shakin' Stevens, Merry Christmas Everyone

They just don't get more singalong-y than this – you can even practise your falsetto!