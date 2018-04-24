Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Since four Uttoxeter mates united by a love of rock music formed a high school band, they have called themselves Anonymous.

When they first started jamming at Thomas Alleyne's High School, they probably didn't envisage they would be signing a record deal in little more than five years.

But indulging in a love of hard rock and metal has become more than just a part-time passion for the band.

And with success comes tough commercial choices that don't necessarily figure in most musicians' rock and roll dreams.

However, naming a band is no longer as simple as just finding a few words that sound cool and fit your style.

The online revolution which turned independent music on its head at the turn of the century means boring stuff like search engine optimisation is now an important factor.

So, with an exciting new five-track EP produced by blues legend Aynsley Lister, who has worked with the likes of Paul McCartney, John Mayall and Buddy Guy, on the horizon, Anonymous have decided now is the time to change the name they have held dear since they were 16.

"We do want a name that sounds better and fits with the modern music industry, but a major problem with our name is its functionality," explains bass player Luke Lawley, 21.

"It's really difficult for people to find us in Google searches, because of the massive use of the word 'anonymous' elsewhere.

"And perhaps even worse than that is the fact we're lumped in with all the songs on Spotify that aren't assigned to any artist.

"That means people can search our name, but have to trawl through loads of random music to find us, which is a big obstacle to us getting our songs out there."

The boys, whose influences range from Led Zeppelin and Guns 'n' Roses to Avenged Sevenfold and Alter Bridge, are hoping the move will benefit them long-term.

But Luke admits they were initially worried about effectively having to go back to square one in terms of their contacts and fan base.

"We sat down to talk about it and were really concerned we'd throw away all the headway we'd made getting known as Anonymous," says Luke.

"But we've since seen a few bands at our kind of level who have re-branded and come out the other side to become more successful."

The name Anonymous will be cast into the depths of history when the re-brand is launched next month.

Then an exciting few months lie ahead for the band, whose other members are drummer Steven "Herbie" Herbert, 23, guitarist Hayden Kirk, 21, and singer-guitarist Rob Baynes, also 21.

They will be playing a slot at the prestigious Hard Rock Hell Road Trip festival in Ibiza, which runs from May 9 to 16, before an EP launch at The Underground, in Stoke on Trent, on a yet to-be-confirmed date in June.

And the technically-skilled four-piece act are remaining tight-lipped about their new name in the meantime.

"Playing Hard Rock Hell is a massive thing for us. There'll be loads of industry people there and it's a great way for us to get noticed and build our fanbase.

"We've even got about 20 people from town coming along for the week to watch us play, including a couple of members of Uttoxeter metal band King Abyss, who are doing really well at the minute themselves.

"Probably the best thing about it is the prospect of playing to a massive audience of hard rock and metal fans - you can't beat that buzz."

The EP will be released on Burton-based WDFD Records, which also boasts East Staffordshire rockers THEIA on its roster.

Produced by Lister, who was Hayden's guitar teacher, it has been recorded at Superfly Studios in Leicester.

A new music video made by Loki films, whose clients include rock acts Skindred, Volbeat, Fozzy, SikTh, Soilwork and Lacuna Coil, will accompany the release.

More information about Anonymous and their upcoming shows and previous releases is available on their Facebook page.