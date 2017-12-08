Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A band harking back to an era when synthesizers dominated the musical landscape are launching a new single - with a video shot in Uttoxeter.

V-Sor, X - pronounced Vee Sore Ex - will release Dragged on December 14. The single is part of forthcoming album Reformer, which is set to be launched on Peripheral Minimal Music in February or March 2018.

Having originally started life in Lichfield and migrated to London, band leader Morgan Bryan now resides in Doveridge.

The front man from popular indie band Morgan Bryan and the Art has already gained global airplay in Germany and the US, as well as in the UK.

He said: "Dragged speaks of rediscovering the things in life that make your heart beat.

"We all have commitments to family, work and other distracting elements in life and often these subsume the things that we feel most 'alive' with.

"Well this song is about the joy of rediscovering and re-immersing oneself into, in this case, art."

Bryan describes the band's style as "alternative synth pop" and lists 80s luminaries Human League, Depeche Mode, Blancmange and John Foxx among their influences.

But he is keen to emphasize they are looking forward with their direction and also draw inspiration from more modern synth exponents like Seabound, Garbage, Metric and East India Youth.

He said: "We are firm believers in moving the genre forward, so also associate with many modern electronic artists.

"It has been 11 years since we last recorded any material. Not only is there is a revival of interest in alternative synth-pop music but some of the artists that have influenced us have released some remarkable new work.

"We're really enthusiastic and optimistic for their new material and believe it to be the best body of work we have ever recorded."