The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two revered musicians will celebrate a half-century sharing a stage by welcoming two of the region's finest blues-rock players.

Drummer Fred Hopwood and guitarist Anthony "Pod" Malkin first collaborated back in 1968 as part of Uttoxeter act Harley St Blues.

And 50 years later, they are still rocking out with the Vice-Bishops blues band.

They will mark their amazing milestone with a show at Doveridge Club, in Sand Lane, on Friday, March 9.

The Bishops will be joined by singer-guitarist Pete "Sarge" Frampton and keys virtuoso George Glover.

Hopwood said: "Pod and I played our first gig together in March 1968 with singer John Miller and bass player Maurice "Mo" Cope.

"We played a number of gigs that month, including Uttoxeter Youth Club; The Sealion, in Hanley; The Talisman, in Tunstall and Thomas Alleyne's High School, in Uttoxeter.

"From thereon we worked up to a regular spot at Henry’s Blueshouse in Birmingham, supporting the likes of Rory Gallagher’s Taste, one-man blues band Duster Bennett and Clem Clempson’s Bakerloo.

"A year later the band had split up, and reformed as Getchell with singer Dennis Coultas and bass player Ernie Johnson.

"This was to be short-lived, but within a few years they were once back together again as part of Jimmy Powell's Dimensions, alongside guitarist Dave Faulkner.

"Throughout the 80s we drifted apart, but finally re-emerged as the Vice-Bishops with Dave Blant on bass in 1997."

The Vice-Bishops will kick off the evening, before being joined by Frampton for a set of blues and rock classic covers from artists such as Cream, Albert King, Joe Walsh, George Harrison, Mountain and Eric Clapton. They will also air some of Frampton's own songs.

Piano man Glover add his distinctive touch to the band's sound, hitting the high notes with his backing vocals and amazing scat singing.

Doors open at 8.30pm and the music starts at 9.15pm. Admission costs £3 and more information is available by calling 01889 563123 or 564403.

The amazing careers of Sarge Frampton and George Glover

Frampton started his playing career in his native Guernsey, where he often returns to play several headline events each year.

After finishing University in Croydon he joined up with Climax blues band keyboard player Glover in the Cyril Dagworth Players.

Through the 1980s and 90s he played in the UK’s most successful country band, Poacher, touring the UK, Europe and the US.

He currently heads his own band, The Escape Committee, who formed in 1989 and cover rock, country and blues legends.

Glover started his musical career in 1960as a guitarist, but switched to keys around 1965 and featured in popular Potteries band The Colour Supplement.

He turned professional and lived in Hamburg during the late 60s and early 70s, playing slots at the Starclub and the Top Ten Club.

On returning to England in 1974, he was involved in session work for Pye Records before joining the legendary Cyril Dagworth Players, along with David Parton.

Later he played on Parton's hit version of Stevie Wonder's Isn't She Lovely and toured with him.

George joined Climax Blues Band in 1980 and toured promoting the Flying The Flag and Lucky For Some albums.

He then became part of the nucleus of the band with Colin Cooper and Pete Haycock for the Sample and Hold album in 1983, with the touring Climax being completed by John Rhino Edwards and Jeff Rich as a rhythm section.

After a short break, Colin Cooper and George re-invented Climax Blues Band with Lester Hunt on guitar.