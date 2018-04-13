The video will start in 8 Cancel

Music lovers are in for a treat later this month as a popular venue in Burton is set to be filled with a 'weekend of music and entertainment'.

Taking place on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28, the Brewhouse Arts Centre will see two performances from top-notch singers from the area.

On the Friday, Fusion, a local close harmony group who have been performing together for many years, will entertain audiences with songs ranging from musical theatre to swing, and classic pop to film.

The group, made up of members of Burton Musical Theatre Company, will be raising money for local charities and promise a relaxed, family-friendly evening in the bar at the Union Street venue.

On the Saturday evening Burton Musical Theatre Company youth section will be providing the entertainment for 'A Night in With the Kids'.

The concert, performed by children who have taken part in many of BMTC shows, has been put together with suggestions and ideas from the youngsters and they will be singing and dancing their favourite numbers on the night.

The evening has been organised by Karen Hambleton, together with musical director David Blackwell and accompanist Karen Thompson.

The diversity of the programme the children have come up with shows that the future of BMTC is in safe hands.

Tickets for both performances are available from the Brewhouse Arts Centre box office on 01283 508100.