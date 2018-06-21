The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hit music from the West End is set to grace the Burton stage later this month.

Following on from the successful production of Sister Act in February, Burton Musical Theatre Company is set to take a 'Wander around the West End' this summer at the Brewhouse Arts Centre.

The show will include songs from many traditional shows such as Annie, Half a Sixpence, Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables, along with dance numbers from Stomp and 42nd Street.

The company is always looking to bring new ideas to the stage and has also included numbers from Thriller, Hamilton, Beautiful, Dream Girls and Aladdin.

The numbers will be performed by full chorus, soloists, duets, trios and quartets, with the younger members of Burton Musical Theatre Company performing If Only You Would Listen from School of Rock.

They will be joining the adult company in some of the numbers including Circle of Life from The Lion King.

The concerts will take place from Thursday, June 28 to Saturday, June 30 in the main auditorium at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton.

Tickets are available by calling the box office on 01283 508100 or via the website at www.brewhouse.co.uk .

Performances start at 7.30.pm.