A leading trumpeter who has shared a stage with artists from Shirley Bassey to Robbie Williams is heading to Staffordshire.

Mike Lovatt, who is currently first trumpet in 42nd Street at Drury Lane, is swapping London's West End for one night only to play a gala concert at Lichfield Cathedral and raise funds for the iconic building – and he has invited pupils from Foremarke Hall, Repton's Preparatory School, to join him on stage.

The musician will run a workshop with concert band musicians at the school before they join him on stage for the gala concert that same evening.

Also joining them on stage will be members of the school's jazz band, orchestra, string octet, flute ensemble, girls' choir, boys' choir and chamber choir.

Susan Bloor, director of music of Foremarke Hall, said: "It will be a night to remember for the rest of their lives. We are extremely grateful to Mike for giving up his time and sharing his talents.

"We are honoured to have him working and performing alongside our pupils."

The gala concert will take place at Lichfield Cathedral on Tuesday, May 15, followed by a Champagne reception, to raise funds to support the ongoing work and fabric of the Grade I listed building.

Mike is a recording artist, educator, and a professor of trumpet at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

He has performed and recorded a wide range of musical styles with artists including Eric Clapton, Johnny Mathis, Michael Ball, Michael Buble, Oasis, Quincy Jones, Robbie Williams, Shirley Bassey, The Glenn Miller Orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Tony Bennett.

As a principal trumpet he has performed in Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, The Producers, Billy Elliot, Guys and Dolls, Saturday Night Fever, My Fair Lady, and Spamalot among others. Mike is also principal trumpet of the Grammy nominated John Wilson Orchestra.

He is the lead trumpet of the BBC Big Band and has played on a vast range of movie soundtracks including the James Bond films Tomorrow Never Dies and Die Another Day, Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince, the award-winning Chicago, Kevin Spacey's Beyond the Sea and The Corpse Bride.

Mike's musical career began as a member of the Staffordshire County Music School in the Youth Orchestra.

Foremarke headmaster Richard Merriman said: "This will be a lovely evening with music by our extremely talented young musicians, led by our director of music Susan Bloor, in a truly wonderful setting.

"We are honoured to have a musician of the calibre of Mike Lovatt working with and performing alongside our pupils. We hope people will come along and support them and the worthy cause."

The doors will open at 6.30pm, with the concert starting 7pm with a champagne reception with canapés at 8pm.

Tickets are priced at £25 per adult to include the champagne and canapés.

They are available from Foremarke Hall by calling 01283 707100, emailing office@foremarke.org.uk or from Lichfield Cathedral on 01543 306121 or by email at development@lichfield-cathedral.org.