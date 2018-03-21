Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A talented musician following in the footsteps of the greats such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Bobby Darin is set to perform a charity gig in Burton to raise cash to showcase his music in America.

Wil Pearson, of Foss Road, Hilton, is set to take to the stage at the National Brewery Centre, in Horninglow Street, from 7.30pm on Saturday, April 6.

The singer and pianist will be putting on a show, performing the classics to raise money to put towards meeting some of the costs of the tour.

The 19-year-old is currently working as an intern for Hot House Music School this year which is celebrating its 15th year of education young musicians in the Midlands.

Said Wil: "Having been given the opportunity to record my own albums and go on tour is the best thing an aspiring musician can do.

"This will be the second tour which I have undertaken and the Screaming Kicks Big Band and I can't wait to go again!

"This time we are travelling to New Orleans, Boston, San Francisco and Rhode Island. Some of the band members will also be auditioning to study at the prestigious Berklee College of Music during the trip."

Wil has performed at many venues in and around Burton, and staged a one-man Frank Sinatra tribute in 2015 at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in the town, which raised £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Last year Wil organised a concert at the National Brewery Centre to raise funds to tour New York and New Orleans, in America, which led to seeing him perform at the annual International Jazz Education Conference. He also performed at the venue to raise funds for this second CD - the recording of a third is in the pipeline.

In April he will be is undertaking yet another big concert featuring him singing with the Screaming Kicks Big Band and this money will will be going towards funding a second tour to America with the live band.

Wil said the concert itself should be an fantastic night out. He told the Burton Mail: "There's going to be plenty of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Bobby Darin songs so expect a lively night with one of the best bands in the country.

"I'm hoping to raise as much money as possible so hopefully there will be a packed audience."

Tickets for the concert cost £10 for adults and £6 for under 18s and are available from National Brewery Centre box office on 01283 532880 or by visiting the website here