Fans of the X Factor will soon get to see their favourite stars perform in front of their very eyes when a live tour comes to Nottingham next year.

Six semi-finalists, including a seventh wildcard act from this year's live shows will take the stage at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Rak-Su, Grace Davies, Keivn Davy White, Lloyd Macey, The Cutkelvins and Matt Linnen have all been confirmed.

Rak-Su is the first ever X Factor act to have had two No.1 singles on iTunes while appearing on the show with Dimela and Mona Lisa while Grace Davies' original song, Too Young, shot to the top of the UK iTunes chart.

The X Factor digital host, Becca Dudley, will be on the road with the contestants and presenting the tour competition each night. And at the end of each show, the audience will then become the judges and choose the winner.

The tour has been seen by more than three million people since it began 13 years ago. Tickets start at £22.40.

VIP Package information:

Diamond X Factor VIP Package - £110.88 (including admin fee)

- Best seat in the first 8 rows – Blocks A-C

- Signed Programme

- Exclusive Gift

- Commemorative Laminate

- VIP check in desk

VIP Family Ticket - £392 (including admin fee)

Price A Family Ticket - £207.20 (including admin fee)

Price B Family Ticket - £134.40 (including admin fee)

Family tickets must be booked in multiples of four and include two adults and two children. A child is classed as under 16.

For more information, visit motorpointareanottingham.com