While most people can't wait for the forthcoming Easter holidays, some may be worrying about not being able to access medicines or advice in case of illness.

Many pharmacy branches close over the Easter weekend, but some are to remain open with limited opening hours.

Below is a list of confirmed opening hours in Burton and Uttoxeter. If your local pharmacy is not listed, be sure to check with the branch before the holidays begin on Friday, March 30.

Burton:

Asda Pharmacy

The Octagon Centre

Orchard Street

Good Friday, March 30: 9am – 6pm

Easter Sunday, April 1: Closed

Easter Monday, April 2: 9am – 6pm

Boots the Chemist

Coopers Square shopping Centre

Open: 10am – 4pm

Good Friday, March 30: 8:30am - 5:30pm

Easter Sunday, April 1: Closed

Easter Monday, April 2: 10am - 4pm

Dean & Smedley

65-67 Horninglow Road

Good Friday, March 30: Closed

Easter Sunday, April 1: 10am - 2pm

Easter Monday, April 2: Closed

Lloyds Pharmacy

Sainsbury's, Union Street

Good Friday, March 30: 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 1: Closed

Easter Monday, April 2: 9am - 7pm

Morrisons Pharmacy

Morrisons, Wellington Road

Good Friday, March 30: 10am - 4pm

Easter Sunday, April 1: Closed

Easter Monday, April 2: 10am - 4pm

Tesco Pharmacy

Tesco Superstore

St Peter's Bridge

Good Friday, March 30: 6:30am - 10:30pm

Easter Sunday, April 1: Closed

Easter Monday, April 2: 9am - 6pm

Uttoxeter:

Tesco Pharmacy

Tesco Superstore

Brookside Road

Good Friday, March 30: 6:30am - 10:30pm

Easter Sunday, April 1: Closed

Easter Monday, April 2: 9am - 6pm

Boots the Chemist

6 High Street

Good Friday, March 30: 8:30am - 1:30pm

2pm - 6:30pm

Easter Sunday, April 1: Closed

Easter Monday, April 2: Closed