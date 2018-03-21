While most people can't wait for the forthcoming Easter holidays, some may be worrying about not being able to access medicines or advice in case of illness.
Many pharmacy branches close over the Easter weekend, but some are to remain open with limited opening hours.
Below is a list of confirmed opening hours in Burton and Uttoxeter. If your local pharmacy is not listed, be sure to check with the branch before the holidays begin on Friday, March 30.
Burton:
Asda Pharmacy
The Octagon Centre
Orchard Street
Good Friday, March 30: 9am – 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 1: Closed
Easter Monday, April 2: 9am – 6pm
Boots the Chemist
Coopers Square shopping Centre
Open: 10am – 4pm
Good Friday, March 30: 8:30am - 5:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 1: Closed
Easter Monday, April 2: 10am - 4pm
Dean & Smedley
65-67 Horninglow Road
Good Friday, March 30: Closed
Easter Sunday, April 1: 10am - 2pm
Easter Monday, April 2: Closed
Lloyds Pharmacy
Sainsbury's, Union Street
Good Friday, March 30: 7am - 8pm
Easter Sunday, April 1: Closed
Easter Monday, April 2: 9am - 7pm
Morrisons Pharmacy
Morrisons, Wellington Road
Good Friday, March 30: 10am - 4pm
Easter Sunday, April 1: Closed
Easter Monday, April 2: 10am - 4pm
Tesco Pharmacy
Tesco Superstore
St Peter's Bridge
Good Friday, March 30: 6:30am - 10:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 1: Closed
Easter Monday, April 2: 9am - 6pm
Uttoxeter:
Tesco Pharmacy
Tesco Superstore
Brookside Road
Good Friday, March 30: 6:30am - 10:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 1: Closed
Easter Monday, April 2: 9am - 6pm
Boots the Chemist
6 High Street
Good Friday, March 30: 8:30am - 1:30pm
2pm - 6:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 1: Closed
Easter Monday, April 2: Closed