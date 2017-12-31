The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For many, New Year's Eve is seen as the biggest night of the year.

Before heading out tonight, revellers will no doubt be donning their best outfits and spending hours on their hair – but does the weather have other ideas in mind?

Forecasters predict it will be a bright start to the day, with sunny spells and highs of 9C up until about 3pm – good news for those starting early.

From around 3pm onwards, temperatures will dip to 7C, although still feeling a lot warmer than we have been used to recently.

The rain is due to make an appearance from 4pm where it will also begin to get dark.

Clouds and light rain are predicted until 9pm when rain is due to get heavier – so best make sure you’re indoors by then.

Scam sees criminals call victims pretending to be police officers in Ashby

The drizzle is expected to lean off by about 10pm, seeing highs of 6C, leaving drier and clearer interludes for New Year's Celebrations.

However you’re spending tonight, we hope you have a wonderful evening.