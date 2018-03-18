Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three exciting new exhibitors have been confirmed for this year's Staffordshire County Show.

The Rockwood Dog Display Team, Alison's Bee Class and Chartley Chucks will all head to the Weston Road showground for their first appearance at the annual show on Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31.

Alison Wakeman, who runs Alison's Bee Class, will her award-winning live honeybee observation hive, where people are able to get "up-close and personal" with amazing bees.

Her science-based programme educates people about why bees are important in the environment.

"I have never been to the Staffordshire county Show before and I am really looking forward to showing a whole host of new people the bee hives and hearing what people in Staffordshire have to say," she said.

"I'll have honey, candles, candle craft kits and other hand-crafted items relating to bees on display and for sale as well.

"I hear the show is very popular with plenty happening so hopefully I will get a chance to look around myself too."

Chartley Chucks will display their incubator and chicks on the Bingley Hall balcony and offer children the chance to handle the chicks.

This popular attraction will teach children about life cycles of chicks and give a wealth of information on the birds.

Jeff Harnett from the company said he is looking forward to meeting some of the 65,000 people expected over the two day event.

He said: "I only heard about the opportunity to be part of the show when I met one of the organisers at a different event last year, but it sounds perfect for us.

"We are excited to be there and stand alongside the other great exhibitors who go every year."

And in the Main Ring the Rockwood Dog Display Team, from Caerphilly, will be putting on a show of agility, obedience and how dogs help to catch criminals.

The team, which has featured on national television shows such as That's Life, The Wogan Show, TFI Friday, Rolf's amazing animals and Dogs With Jobs, will put the dogs through their paces with a relay race to entertain the crowds.

Many of the dogs have been rescued from bad homes and the team brings together education and family entertainment to demonstrate the benefits of a trained dog and the enjoyment it can bring.

Richard Williams, chief executive of the Staffordshire and Birmingham Agricultural Society, has also confirmed that last year's popular giant tortoises will be returning this year.

He said: "We have some great new aspects at the 2018 show and it's shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.

"I am very excited for the show already and there is still more than three months to wait, there are plenty of fresh new things but still the old favourites too, with an emphasis on our agricultural roots.

"There are so many different shows within this show and there really is something for all the family."

The giant tortoises were a huge hit with visitors both young and old when they appeared for the first time last year.

They will be transported in a trailer and coaxed out once again with cucumber.

Tickets go on sale online from April 1 and at the showground, as well as from outlets across the county from May 1.

Trade stand information is available by telephoning 01785 258060 or emailing holly@staffscountyshowground.co.uk.

For more information about the show and sponsorship packages that are available, visit the website at www.staffscountyshowground.co.uk