Calling all brides and grooms, if you are planning your wedding then this is an event not to be missed.

Couples looking to tie the knot are invited to plan their big day at a wedding fair in Burton which is set to take place at the town hall on Sunday, January 28.

The event will run from 11am until 4pm and up to 50 exhibitors will cram into the King Edward Place gothic hall on the day.

Brides-to-be will be offered free coffee and snacks all day and pre-booked tickets are free, but entry costs £2 per person on the door.

Tickets can be bought online at www.bridefayre.com, where there is also information for those wanting to book stalls.

There are exciting time ahead as you plan your big day so enjoy!