Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A TV show which helps shopaholics who spend thousands on expensive hobbies and designer goods is set to return following the success of the last series.

The One Show presenter Alex Jones and BBC Breakfast's Business correspondent Steph McGovern will be returning to Shop Well for Less? to help families change the way they shop without changing their lifestyle.

From make-up to cleaning products, gadgets to shampoos, clothes to lawn mowers, Alex and Steph will be using their shopping and business expertise to try and change the spending habits of families, help them save money and shop 'savvy.'

Executive producer Jo Scarratt Jones, said: "I'm really excited that Alex and Steph will be hitting the road again to help families manage their money more wisely.

"Taking a really close look at how we splash our cash is very revealing, and there are always shocks and surprises. It's great that we can all learn with the families, recognize our own spending habits and pick up lots of tips and tricks along the way."

Catherine Catton, commissioning editor, said: "I'm delighted to be working with the team at RDF on a new series of Shop Well for Less. It's a brilliantly entertaining format, but also hugely relatable with lots of tips and ideas on how we can all be a bit more savvy with our cash."