Fancy splashing around in your back garden? Then hot tub lovers are in for a treat as Aldi's luxury spa pool is back again this year - by popular demand.

Shoppers where whirled into a frenzy last spring and went in droves to the budget supermarket to buy a little bit of summer - and this year will probably be no different.

Priced at £279.99, the hot tub will be in stores from Thursday, March 29 with 50 per cent more available than last year.

They will also be available to pre-order online here from Sunday, March 25. There will be a limit of one per customer.

Suitable for indoor or outdoor use, Aldi's 795 litre spa pool features 120 powerful air jets and a 2200W heater.

With standard hot tubs costing anywhere from £3,000 to £10,000, Aldi's is a great-value alternative with some budget retailers selling comparable products at up to twice the price.

Julie Ashfield, joint managing director of Corporate Buying at Aldi UK, said: "Last year, we saw unprecedented demand for our spa pool and are thrilled to be bringing more back for our customers to enjoy this spring."

A long-time spa staple and celebrity must-have, a luxury spa pool is perfect for spring and summer nights with friends or relaxing after a tiring day.

However, shoppers will have to be quick though because as with all Specialbuys, once it's gone, it's gone!

Aldi has stores in Horninglow Street, Burton; the Pipeworks, Swadlincote and Huntspill Road, in Hilton.