Sometimes it’s the simple designs in life which are the best.

This is the case when it comes to the new Stellar Beechware collection.

As the name suggests, this range of kitchen equipment ranging from traditional butcher’s blocks, cutting boards and trivets are crafted from solid high-grade laminated beech.

The range includes five sizes of rectangular cutting board, a pizza serving board, a 40mm deep butcher’s block and an extendable trivet.

I put two of the items to the test so see how well the new range performs in the kitchen.

The first item I tested was the extendable trivet which retails for less than £10.

While simple, this product is exceptional well made with good looks, ingenious design and solid performance.

In a nutshell, the trivet is made of nine sliced beech strips which are connected with a clever arrangement of anodised aluminium batons.

When compact, the trivet measures 14cm length by 15cm width, yet when extended, the trivet is 20cm long. The ingenious design of the connecting aluminium rods means each slides effortlessly into aligned holes.

The compact design of this trivet makes it hassle-free to store yet it is ready in an instant for hot pans or trays.

The 20mm thickness of the trivet ensures that it offers protection for your table top and work surfaces from even the hottest of pans or trays.

The second item I put to the test was the 30cm pizza paddle. This super-smooth laminated beech board is the perfect size for serving and slicing pizza directly to the table.

The pizza paddle has been designed for good looks alongside practicality. The wood grain is incredible and the stainless steel hanging hoop which is neatly embossed into the handle is a clever and stylish touch. The pizza paddle retails for around £22.

As for the other items in the range, the butcher’s block retails for around £46 while cutting boards range in price from between £16 and £40 depending on the size.

For more details visit www.stellarcookware.co.uk