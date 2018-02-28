The video will start in 8 Cancel

A leading furniture chain is set to sell what is probably Britain's cheapest sofa - costing from as little as £1.50 a week.

For the price of a cup of coffee, Harveys - which has 150 stores nationwide - is offering customers a stylish, British made sofa for the not so grand price of £6 a month.

The firm has also promised to deliver your new settee in just five weeks.

Harveys chief customer officer Henry Swift said: "At Harveys we are used to bringing our customers quality British-made furniture at fantastic prices, but this financing scheme takes value to a whole new level, offering our customers exceptional value for money.

"We pride ourselves on making our customers' homes special, stylish and personal without breaking the bank, so we're sure the £6 a month finance offer will go a long way.

"With our wide range of stylish sofas we're happy to be making their interior design dreams a reality at a price that won’t take a huge dent out of their monthly finances."