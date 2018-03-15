Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of us may wake up tired, but is this a big enough excuse to call in sick at work?

A staggering quarter of Brits are routinely "too tired" to go to work with one in 20 workers calling in sick up to four times in the last year due to feeling sleep deprived after either a poor quality or not enough sleep the night before according to new research.

Bensons for Beds conducted a sleep wellness survey which looked into the nation's sleep patterns and found that the average adult gets just six hours of sleep per night, despite claiming they need at least eight hours in order to feel rested.

Of those who do drag themselves into the office, one fifth have nodded off on public transport commuting to work, and people admitted to also falling asleep in meetings and at their desks.

Seventy per cent say a poor night's sleep and tiredness affects their ability to do their job effectively, with 60 per cent of the 2,500 full-time workers surveyed claiming that work and family stresses were the biggest causes of anxiety.

However, almost a quarter of Brits blame their sleep problems on their partner's snoring.

Stephanie Romiszweski, sleep physiologist at the Sleepy Head Clinic said: "Making sure your bedroom environment is suitable for you is the first step to achieving the most out of sleep.

"Once you have done this, if you are still struggling to sleep it's time to look at your behaviour.

"Try to keep a regular wake time, and while having the same sleep "opportunity" is important, it doesn't mean going to bed when you are anxious or not sleepy just because the clock on the wall says so.

"Only go to bed once you are really sleepy and spend the rest of your sleep opportunity enjoying yourself and finding things that make you feel good.

"That way work and the days events are less likely to impact on the quality of your sleep. Remember it’s all about quality and not quantity."

