Hundreds of parents flocked to a busy shopping centre to get their hands on a kid-favourite teddy bear for a matter of pounds at a bargain price only to be left disappointed.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, in the Intu Centre in Derby , introduced a "Pay Your Age Day" where customers could pay their current age in pounds for any bear in the shop.

However, the one-day only offer, which attracted hundreds of shoppers, has had to be halted.

The offer attracted a massive queue at the centre from early today and some complained of having to wait up to four hours, creating lines of shoppers around the city shopping centre .

Bosses finally decided to put a halt to the promotion at around 2pm. Staff put out a sign apologising to customers for the inconvience.

The sign includes the following statement: "The response to our Pay Your Age Day event at all of our UK locations has been overwhelming and unprecedented in our 21-year history.

"The crowds have greatly exceeded our expectations and, per local authorities, queues are at capacity and we cannot accept additional guests due to extreme crowds and safety concerns.

"We understand our guests are disappointed, and we are working to address the situation. We will reach out directly to our valued guests as soon as possible."

One woman said she was not happy about the offer not being honoured. Karen Hooper, 55, from Lichfield said: "I've come from Lichfield to see it has closed. There was nothing on the website to say that the offer had ended when I set off.

"It would have been nice to get her something, but she was in nursery this morning so we couldn't come earlier.

"I've got a £12 voucher, but I think they are usually £25.

"I think if they're advertising things like this they should honour it, it was meant to be 9am until 6pm.

"Apparently someone put on Facebook that the Solihull store just took one look at the queue and didn't even open. They should've realised it was going to be this busy."

Earlier today parents told Derbyshire Live they had been waiting for hours to get their bargain bear.

Mum-of-two Jordan Evans-Cornish, 26, started queuing at 8.45am this morning, soon after the store opened, with her children, one-year-old Miller and two-year-old Darla.

She said: "We've done a lot of queueing. Miller doesn’t quite understand, but Darla has been really excited about it.

"We paid £17 in total and Darla got a dress but, for the bears themselves Miller's cost £1 and Darla's cost £2 so it's really good.

"It's been long but we have enjoyed it because it was all worth it in the end."

Kirsty Dakin, from Derby took her two children Summer, five and her eight-month-old Skye.

She said: "Skye was super excited all she wanted was a rainbow unicorn.

"The staff were very organised and friendly - the offer is amazing we got two bears for £6 with the price normally at £19.99 each.

"To open early so the children can go before school was a great idea."

And another parent, who didn't want to be named, said: "We got here at 9am, three hours we've been queuing for and we've just reached the door to the shop. It'll all be worth it when we see the children's faces though."

