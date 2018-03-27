No matter how far in advance we plan for a bank holiday, there will usually be an important item which is still sitting on the supermarket shelf and not in your store cupboard.
However, you don’t want to be caught out and turn up at your favourite store, only to find it closed.
Most of the major supermarkets are closed on Easter Sunday – and that is the case in Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire.
However, stores such as Tesco Express and Sainsbury's Local will be opening their doors to shoppers, so fear not if you've forgotten the sage and onion stuffing, or the mint sauce.
Some services such as petrol stations and in-store pharmacies may be operating reduced hours during the long weekend so you are best to check out the relative websites before leaving the house.
Tesco
Stores:
Burton Superstore on St Peter's Bridge
Ashby de la Zouch Extra, Resolution Road
Opening hours:
Good Friday (March 30) - 24 hours
Saturday, March 31 - 24 hours
Easter Sunday (April 1) - Closed
Easter Monday (April 2) - 9am - 6pm
Stores:
Uttoxeter, Brookside Road
Derby Mickleover Superstore, Kipling Drive
Opening hours:
Good Friday (March 30) – 6am-midnight
Saturday, March 31 - 6am-midnight
Easter Sunday (April 1) – Closed
Easter Monday (April 2) – 9am-6pm
Tesco Express
Stores:
Copper Hawthorn, Stanton Road
Stapenhill, Best Avenue
Swadlincote, Hearthcote Road
Church Gresley, Common Road
Woodville, 42 High Street
Hilton, Witham Close
Measham, High Street
Uttoxeter, New Road
Opening hours:
Good Friday (March 30) – 6am-11pm
Saturday, March 31 – 6am-11pm
Easter Sunday (April 1) – 6am-11pm
Easter Monday (April 2) – 6am-11pm
Sainsbury's
Stores:
Burton, Union Street
Swadlincote, Civic Way
Opening hours:
Good Friday (March 30) – 7am-8pm
Saturday, March 31 – 7am-10pm
Easter Sunday (April 1) – Closed
Easter Monday (April 2) – 9am-7pm
Sainsbury's Local
Stores in:
Branston, 87 Burton Road
Burton, Horninglow Road
Newhall, High Street
Swadlincote, Glamorgan Way
Swadlincote, Burton Road
Melbourne, Derby Road
Opening hours:
Good Friday (March 30) – 7am-11pm
Saturday, March 31 -7am-11pm
Easter Sunday (April 1) – 7am-11pm
Easter Monday (April 2) – 7am-11pm
Morrisons
Stores:
Burton, Wellington Road
Swadlincote, Coppice Side
Opening hours:
Good Friday (March 30) – 7am-10pm
Saturday, March 31 - 7am-10pm
Easter Sunday (April 1) - Closed
Easter Monday (April 2) – 8pm-7pm
Asda
Stores:
Burton Superstore, Octagon Centre, Orchard Street
Uttoxeter, Carter Square
Opening hours:
Each store differs slightly but the majority will be open as usual Thursday, Friday and Saturday and close on Sunday.
Monday stores will be open but again with locally different timings.
If you have a specific store in mind, the store locator page will have the details.
Lidl
Stores:
Burton, Derby Street
Swadlincote, Belmont Street
Uttoxeter, Dovefields Retail Park, Town Meadows
Opening hours:
Good Friday (March 30) – 8am- 10pm
Saturday, March 31 – 8am-10pm
Easter Sunday (April 1) - Closed
Easter Monday (April 2) – 8am-10pm
Aldi
Stores:
Burton, Horninglow Street
Swadlincote, the Pipeworks
Hilton, Huntspill Road
Opening hours:
Good Friday (March 30) – 8am until 8pm
Saturday, March 31 – 8am until 10pm
Easter Sunday (April 1) – Closed
Easter Monday (April 2) – 8am until 10pm