The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No matter how far in advance we plan for a bank holiday, there will usually be an important item which is still sitting on the supermarket shelf and not in your store cupboard.

However, you don’t want to be caught out and turn up at your favourite store, only to find it closed.

Most of the major supermarkets are closed on Easter Sunday – and that is the case in Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire.

However, stores such as Tesco Express and Sainsbury's Local will be opening their doors to shoppers, so fear not if you've forgotten the sage and onion stuffing, or the mint sauce.

(Image: Getty)

Some services such as petrol stations and in-store pharmacies may be operating reduced hours during the long weekend so you are best to check out the relative websites before leaving the house.

Tesco

Stores:

Burton Superstore on St Peter's Bridge

Ashby de la Zouch Extra, Resolution Road

Opening hours:

Good Friday (March 30) - 24 hours

Saturday, March 31 - 24 hours

Easter Sunday (April 1) - Closed

Easter Monday (April 2) - 9am - 6pm

Stores:

Uttoxeter, Brookside Road

Derby Mickleover Superstore, Kipling Drive

Opening hours:

Good Friday (March 30) – 6am-midnight

Saturday, March 31 - 6am-midnight

Easter Sunday (April 1) – Closed

Easter Monday (April 2) – 9am-6pm

Tesco Express

Stores:

Copper Hawthorn, Stanton Road

Stapenhill, Best Avenue

Swadlincote, Hearthcote Road

Church Gresley, Common Road

Woodville, 42 High Street

Hilton, Witham Close

Measham, High Street

Uttoxeter, New Road

Opening hours:

Good Friday (March 30) – 6am-11pm

Saturday, March 31 – 6am-11pm

Easter Sunday (April 1) – 6am-11pm

Easter Monday (April 2) – 6am-11pm

Sainsbury's

Stores:

Burton, Union Street

Swadlincote, Civic Way

Opening hours:

Good Friday (March 30) – 7am-8pm

Saturday, March 31 – 7am-10pm

Easter Sunday (April 1) – Closed

Easter Monday (April 2) – 9am-7pm

Sainsbury's Local

(Image: Google Maps)

Stores in:

Branston, 87 Burton Road

Burton, Horninglow Road

Newhall, High Street

Swadlincote, Glamorgan Way

Swadlincote, Burton Road

Melbourne, Derby Road

Opening hours:

Good Friday (March 30) – 7am-11pm

Saturday, March 31 -7am-11pm

Easter Sunday (April 1) – 7am-11pm

Easter Monday (April 2) – 7am-11pm

Morrisons

Stores:

Burton, Wellington Road

Swadlincote, Coppice Side

Opening hours:

Good Friday (March 30) – 7am-10pm

Saturday, March 31 - 7am-10pm

Easter Sunday (April 1) - Closed

Easter Monday (April 2) – 8pm-7pm

Asda

Stores:

Burton Superstore, Octagon Centre, Orchard Street

Uttoxeter, Carter Square

Opening hours:

Each store differs slightly but the majority will be open as usual Thursday, Friday and Saturday and close on Sunday.

Monday stores will be open but again with locally different timings.

If you have a specific store in mind, the store locator page will have the details.

Lidl

Stores:

Burton, Derby Street

Swadlincote, Belmont Street

Uttoxeter, Dovefields Retail Park, Town Meadows

Opening hours:

Good Friday (March 30) – 8am- 10pm

Saturday, March 31 – 8am-10pm

Easter Sunday (April 1) - Closed

Easter Monday (April 2) – 8am-10pm

Aldi

Stores:

Burton, Horninglow Street

Swadlincote, the Pipeworks

Hilton, Huntspill Road

Opening hours:

Good Friday (March 30) – 8am until 8pm

Saturday, March 31 – 8am until 10pm

Easter Sunday (April 1) – Closed

Easter Monday (April 2) – 8am until 10pm