It's that time of year when we show our mums just how much they mean to us.

This year, the special day to celebrate our mum's will fall on Sunday, March 11.

Wine, chocolates or flowers are often quick and easy gifts, but these can get quite pricey in the run up to Mother's Day. If you have run out of ideas for a nice gift or something that won't break the bank, we've got you covered:

1. Yankee Candle gift sets

Boots is selling two classic Yankee Candle gifts sets in the votive candle design, featuring scents such as My Serenity, Lake Sunset, Sea Air, Cuban Mojito among others.

The sets cost £9.99 so are perfect for anyone on a budget. If you want to make the gift that little bit more special, Yankee also sells holders for the candles from £2.99 on its website.

2. Cath Kidston 'Mum' mug

The designer is selling a special Mother's Day mug in the 'daisies and buttercups' design, making it the perfect gift for any mum who likes nothing more than a cuppa first thing in the morning.

The dove grey china mug is printed inside and out with flowers and comes in a matching keepsake box, all for just £10.

3. Cinema light box

Light boxes have taken stores - and Instagram - by storm recently, making it a great Mother's Day gift for mums who like to keep on top of the latest trends.

You can pick one up from B&M for £7.99.

4. Floral vase

While flowers are usually a go-to gift for Mother's Day, many people forget about the vase they are kept in. George at Home from Asda is selling a stunning summery vase to make any bouquet look even better.

The vase costs £10 and could be a great add-on present for anyone wanting to go down the more traditional gift route.

5. Grow your own coffee plant kit

For the mum who enjoys nothing more than a nice cup of coffee after working hard in the garden, there really is no better gift than this grow your own coffee plant kit from notonthehighstreet.com.

The kit includes two small plant pots, a saucer, a professional grow pellet and coffee seeds, all for just £9.50 in a range of different coffee types.

6. Emma Bridgewater tray

Highly sought after designer, Emma Bridgewater has brought out a beautiful tea tray and it costs just £8!

The tray, which is available at John Lewis, would be a great gift for anyone who is a fan of the designer or for someone wanting to liven up their kitchen a bit.

7. Amber and Patchouli scented candle

If you've not got time to take a huge shopping trip to find something for Mother's Day, Sainsbury's has got your back.

The supermarket chain has a wide range of goodies in its home range, meaning you can pick up a great gift while doing your weekly shop.

These giant Amber and Patchouli candles are currently on sale for £9.75 and would make a great gift for any mum who loves her candles. There's also an orange and cedar version for the same price.

8. How it Works: The Mum

Any jokers in the family will rejoice to find this humorous twist on the classic Ladybird book series all based on 'the Mum'.

The book has been released as part of the Ladybird books for grown ups series and shares wisdom about motherhood that will have the whole family laughing out loud. It can be picked up from Hive for £6.09.

9. Premium collection of hand-picked tea

For the mums who are tea connoisseurs, Amazon is selling a premium collection of hand picked organic teas to make their cups of tea that little bit more special.

The set includes 12 tea bags and includes Earl Grey and Harrington teas as well as a white tea with elderflower and blueberry and a green tea with pomegranate and rose petals. The set costs £7.67 with free delivery, so there's no excuse not to treat your mum. Better make sure you get next day delivery on this one though if you fancy it.

10. Body Shop treat collections

For the mum that deserves to be spoilt this Mother's Day, the Body Shop is offering a beauty-full cube of mini bathtime treats for just £6.

The cube includes a 60ml body wash, a 60ml body butter and a bath lily in one of the brand's most popular scents including British rose, mango, shea, strawberry, almond milk and honey and Japanese cherry blossom.