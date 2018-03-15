The video will start in 8 Cancel

No-one likes to feel stressed and even less like to look stressed. Fear not, the next generation of Pro-Collagen anti-ageing skincare with Smart Technology from Elemis has arrived.

This clinically-proven overnight treatment uses ground-breaking new Drone Peptide Technology to target areas of the face where stress shows most.

Together with a blend of Padina Pavonica, Microalgae and Wild Indigo Oligosaccharides, the revolutionary formula works throughout the night to help restore the natural balance to stressed skin.

Wake up with a visibly firmer, smoother and more youthful complexion.

Said Elemis co-founder Noella Gabriel: "The skin, like the brain, is a living organ, and the effects of stress on its functioning are severe.

"In fact, studies indicate that stress causes a decline in skin barrier function.

"The prolonged release of stress hormones in the skin causes a decrease of Hyaluronic Acid production, contributing to the breakdown of collagen and overall cellular ageing.

"Loss of collagen, loss of elastin and depleted Hyaluronic Acid share a common side effect: an increase in fine lines and wrinkles.

"Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix has a smooth gel-cream texture that glazes over the face, creating a protective matrix that mimics the skin to seal in hydration, helping to prevent trans-epidermal water loss.

"When you drift off to sleep, its Drone Peptide Technology goes to work, targeting areas of the face where stress shows most.

"Our goal is for you to wake up to beautifully hydrated, younger-looking skin."

Launching on April 1, the Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix retails at £145 (50ml) and for more information visit www.elemis.com