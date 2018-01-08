The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two rabbit figurines made at Sharpe's Pottery in the 19th century are up for sale on eBay for almost £500.

The figures were made by Thomas Sharpe, who first established Sharpe's Pottery in Swadlincote in 1821.

Sharpe's is believed to be the only surviving bathroom-ware works site in the country.

The two rabbit figures, described as "Staffordshire Rabbits", are believed to have been made in 1830 by Thomas Sharpe himself.

The figures are being sold by a Norfolk-based antiques company, Greenwhich Antiques, and have been put up for sale for £450.

The rabbits' eBay description reads: "A very good quality pair of Swadlincote potteries made by Thomas Sharpe around 1830.

"One is excellent with no damage at all, the other has two small chips, one to the head and one to the ear, plus a very small crack in the other.

"The condition is commensurate with age and does not significantly detract from the item."

While Sharpe's Pottery originally manufactured domestic pottery, it later focused purely on sanitary goods, and stopped producing pots altogether in 1900.

Anyone interested in the figures can view them online on eBay.