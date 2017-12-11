Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Christmas just two weeks away, it's getting near panic stations if you've not got everyone's presents sorted.

It can be hard to know what to buy for that someone special and, with so many options out there, knowing which one to choose when so many offers are available.

If you're after an unique gift, Burton is filled with independent traders offering value for money presents with individual style.

By supporting local businesses, it helps local people bring quality products which have real meaning for people in the area. Shopping in independent shops and boutiques helps to keep money in the local economy, which could, in turn, help others to start their own businesses.

We've found some of the best goodies that are right on our doorstep, but are only available in our local businesses.

Alphabet Gift Shop

The store in Union Street also has a cafe, so you can go in and grab a coffee to have a quick break from all the present hunting.

If you've got any relatives who are planning any big changes in 2018, you can get them their own personalised notebook from the shop. It's a great - and useful - present for someone heading to university in the new year.

And what is a Christmas in South Derbyshire without a top saying 'ay up me duck'? The store has the shirts in a range of colours for £19.99 each.

To see the store's full collection of products, visit them in store or go to their page on notonthehighstreet.com .

Shabby Nook

The furniture shop in the Octagon Shopping Centre, next to New Street Taxis, offers stunning homeware gifts for any interior design fanatics.

This Christmas, the store has a lovely collection of Christmas gifts, including an owl lantern, which creates a lovely glow through the design when lit.

They also have a wall plaque reading: "Live is beautiful. Live life in full bloom". The artwork will look perfect in anyone's home, and costs just £15.

They also have a wide selection of Christmas decorations if you've not quite finished making your home ready for Santa to come along.

Heaven Scent

If you're trying to buy a special gift for someone who is into beauty products, then Heaven Scent has got you covered. The beauty emporium has products ranging from skin care and make-up to perfume and gift sets.

Offering brands such as Clinique, bareMinerals, Estee Lauder, Clairins and Chanel, the shop has something to suit everybody's tastes.

You can pick up a bottle of the popular fragrances Alien by Thierry Mugler or Flowerbomb by Viktor and Rolf for a friend to open on Christmas morning or a collection of sample-sized beauty products from one of their favourite make-up brands.

Ahoy Sailor

If vintage clothes and accessories are your thing, then make sure you check out Ahoy Sailor in High Street.

The shop offers genuine vintage clothing for both male and female shoppers. They also have a wide variety of accessories to keep you warm in the snow, including various designs of hats, gloves and scarves.

Ahoy Sailor has vintage clothing from different eras, including items from the 60s, 70s and grunge pieces from the 90s.

To see the full collection of clothes on offer, you can visit the store or check out their eBay page .

Henry Rose Jewellers

The independent jewellers in the Octagon Shopping Centre offers new and pre-owned ornate jewellery and watches. The shop will certainly have something for everyone this Christmas, so if you want to get that someone special an extra special gift, it's definitely worth having a look in here.

The store offers high-end designer pieces from the likes of Coeur de Lion, Antica Murrina and Chrysalis. Antique jewellery is also on offer, as well as dozens of designer watches for the man in your life.

To put your mind at ease, Henry Rose Jewellers also offers a repair and cleaning service ensuring that if any of the jewellery does get damaged, it can be restored to its original condition.

The Model Shop

If there's a model collector in your family, they are bound to love a gift from the Model Shop.

The store, in the Octagon Shopping Centre, has models of a wide range of different vehicles including cars, buses, lorries and aircrafts.

As with any model shop, they have a huge collection of 00 gauge model railways, enough to complete any enthusiast's collection. They also stock a wide range of railway totems, books and pictures of railways.