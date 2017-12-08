The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas is a matter of weeks away and the party season has well and truly begun.

With work parties, festive nights out and not forgetting Christmas Day, fans of yuletide will want to dress to impress in the run-up to the holiday.

We've picked out the best, most affordable Christmas party outfits available on the high street.

Gold Plisse Playsuit by Primark

(Image: Primark)

This gold playsuit is a steal at just £13. The gold shimmery material gives off a festive feel and can be found in Coopers Square shopping centre in Burton.

Gold Vinyl Pinafore Dress by TOPSHOP

(Image: TOPSHOP)

Also available in Coopers Square shopping centre, this little gold number is perfect for almost any occasion. It is a gold vinyl mini dress with open back and horizontal straps across the back and is priced at £55.

Purple Frill Dress by Primark

(Image: Primark)

For just £15 this stunning deep purple dress could be yours. Also available in Coopers Square shopping centre, those looking to get glammed up this Christmas need look no further.

Black Bodycon Dress by Primark

(Image: Primark)

Who doesn't love a little black dress? The over-the-shoulder style is very flattering and is certain to bring in all the compliments. This dress is priced at £13.

Velvet Slip Dress by TOPSHOP

(Image: TOPSHOP)

They say less is more, and that certainly speaks for itself with this velvet dress from TOPSHOP.

Priced at £19, this velvet number would be perfect paired with a slouchy jacket or warm winter coat.