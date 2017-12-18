The video will start in 8 Cancel

A popular toy shop chain could be at risk of losing £2.3 million by shutting its doors on the second busiest shopping day of the year.

All 149 branches of The Entertainer, which has a store in the Octagon shopping centre, Burton, will close on Christmas Eve, because it falls on a Sunday.

Founder of the chain, Gary Grant, will be giving his 1,700 staff a day off because he is a devout Christian.

He said: "We don't trade on Sundays - any Sundays.

"Keeping the Sabbath holy is one of the Ten Commandments. We will be closed for the second-largest trading day of the year.

"As a Christian, I believe in families. For our staff, the fact they have a day off with the family on a Sunday is really important."

The company, which was founded by Gary and his wife Catherine in 1981, has never traded on a Sunday because of his strong religious beliefs.

He added: "People said, 'what, even with Christmas Eve being a Sunday you're closed?'

"I say, 'what's the difference? The principle is a day of rest.'"