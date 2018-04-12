Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Several baby products sold in high-street stores have been recalled due to safety concerns. Parents who have bought any of the items are being urged to return them to stores as soon as possible.

The recalled products include a baby carrier with clips that could fail and a pushchair that could be faulty our sister title Wales Online has reported.

Here is everything you need to know about the affected products.

Red Kite Baby – 3-Way Carrier

(Image: Red Kite Baby)

Anyone who has one of these carriers is urged to stop using it immediately as the clips on certain batches could fail.

Red Kite, which sells its products through various retailers, including Argos, Tesco and Mothercare, has issued a product recall alongside an important safety warning.

The product was sold between November 2017 and April 2018 and the batches affected are RK 2899 / RK 2900 / RK 2901 / RK 3003.

The recall says: "We have become aware that some 3-Way Carriers from the above mentioned batches may have a manufacturing defect. This defect can cause the clips to fail and poses a risk to the user of the product."

If you have one of these carriers, call Red Kite immediately with proof of purchase and the product on 01454 326555 to receive a refund.

My First Keys - Mothercare

(Image: Mothercare)

Mothercare is undertaking a voluntary recall of the Mothercare My First Keys due to a risk of the battery compartment coming off and exposing the button cell battery.

This toy was sold in Mothercare stores and on the Mothercare website from June 2017 to April 2018. Its product code is 914353 and the style number is MG262.

Only the Mothercare My First Keys with a batch code of 02-161024, 02-161205 and 02-170509 are affected by this recall. The picture above indicates where this information can be found. All other versions are unaffected.

It has urged parents who have one of the toys to stop using it immediately and return your it to any Mothercare store where a full refund will be given.

Anyone with any queries should contact Mothercare via email on product.safety@mothercare.com. All queries will be answered within 24 hours on receipt of the email, said a spokesman for the store.

Cuggl Camborne cots - Argos

(Image: Argos)

As part of Argos's ongoing quality control procedures the store has found that in certain instances the top rail of the cot could, over time, become detached, resulting in sharp points becoming exposed. This recall affects the following:

Cuggl Camborne cot bed - two-tone - Cat no. 737/6483

Cuggl Camborne cot bed - white - Cat no. 737/8443

These cot beds are also found as part of the following three-piece sets:

Cuggl Camborne three-piece set - two-tone - Cat no. 709/5654

Cuggl Camborne three-piece set - white - Cat no. 739/8258

This recall does not affect the chest of drawers or wardrobe, where the cot was purchased as part of a three-piece set.

Anyone who has purchased one of the above cots should contact its customer helpline so that the store can arrange a replacement or refund of the Cuggl Camborne Cot Bed.

Parents want more information can call 0345 600 6475.