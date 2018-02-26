The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manufacturers have issued an urgent warning about a kettle which could come apart when used.

There are fears that people could be scalded when using KitchenAid branded 1.7L kettles, warn manufacturer Whirlpool.

The company is recalling the product, which retails for more than £100 on the KitchenAid website, because a defect which means the handle can detach from the appliance's body.

The recall affects certain serial numbers of the KitchenAid Kettle model 5KEK1722, manufactured between January 2013 and June 2017.

To check the kettle's model and serial, look at the base of the unit.

A spokesman for Electrical Safety First, which has issued a recall notice, said: "It is possible that the handle could become loose and separate from the body of the kettle, presenting a risk of burns.

"You should stop using the kettle immediately and contact Whirlpool, who will provide a free replacement.

"To see if your kettle is affected, visit repair.whirlpool.com."