Preparation work has begun on the site of a huge new shopping village that will feature a number of top brands.

Mill Green Outlet Village is being built on the edge of Cannock and, once completed, it is hoped that will be home to brands such as Boss, Jack Wills, Ralph Lauren, Superdry and Cath Kidston.

The shopping village will include more than 100 retail outlets, as well as restaurants, a visitor centre, a heritage trail and a nature reserve.

According to reports, workmen have now moved onto site to start preparing the land ahead of formal construction work.

The first phase of the scheme will feature more than 80 shops, restaurants and cafes, a children’s play area and also 1,400 parking spaces.

In total, it will cover 26,500 square metres and create more than 1,000 jobs.

The development is costing around £115 million and it is hoped this investment will attract designer brands currently only found in places such as Bicester Village in Oxfordshire and Cheshire Oaks in Ellesmere Port.

Developers are hoping that Mill Green will be open by Spring 2020.

And there are plans to make it as easy as possible for people from the surrounding area to visit the village, including allowing shoppers to use the M6 Toll motorway free of charge, meaning the trip from Burton would take less than 35 minutes.

The shopping complex has been described as “the biggest development of its kind in the West Midlands”.

Developers U+I and Rioja Developments expect the new village to attract three million people a year.

Giles Membrey, managing director of Rioja Developments, said: “Mill Green Designer Outlet Village will create an exciting new upmarket retail destination for the West Midlands.

“We are looking forward to progressing our plans for the development, which will deliver an attractive new outlet shopping centre, offering a choice of well-known fashion and lifestyle brands at discount prices.”

Once built, it will be the seventh McArthurGlen outlet in the UK. The company already operates a shopping village at South Normanton in Derbyshire called the East Midlands Designer Outlet.