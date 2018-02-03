Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bargain hunters in Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire are always looking for new ways to save a few pounds, but they may not realise all they have to do is ask.

Not many of us like to haggle, because it's not very British, but a lot of the time it's necessary in order to make our money stretch a little further.

Whether it's a digital TV service, mobile phone or breakdown cover, there are deals to be had for anyone brave enough to cast their politeness aside for a while and barter for a bargain.

Based on a survey of people who tried to haggle their way to a price they wanted, money guru Martin Lewis said car insurance company AA came top, with a 90 per cent success rate.

The RAC was second at 87 per cent, followed by Sky at 86 per cent, Admiral at 82 per cent and popular mobile operator EE at 80 per cent.

Then from sixth to tenth was phone network Three, internet provider Plusnet, phone network Vodafone, AA Insurance and Virgin Media - all with haggling success rates between 80 and 70 per cent.

How and when do you haggle?

During his weekly financial slot on Radio 5 Live, Martin revealed when was he best time to haggle prices with firms – with the end of a contract proving most successful.

He said: "This is the real powerhouse place you haggle these days – when you're coming to the end of your contract.

"Whether it's your broadband, your digital TV, your mobile phone, your breakdown cover, you are holstering a huge weapon of loyalty."

He explained the best time to haggle is when you are just approaching the end of your contract because you are free to leave without penalties.

In terms of approach, he also said it would be best to barter with politeness and charm, as opposed to being angry or aggressive.

Martin referred to this technique as "financial flirtation".

He said: "Think of it as financial flirtation. Your job is to win them on-side, to get them to help you, to get them to enjoy what's going on, working together to get you the best price."

Top tips and tricks for haggling

Look elsewhere before bartering

Before haggling, it might be a good idea to jot down other prices you have seen by finding out what is available from other providers.

Martin said: "Your business is taken for granted as an existing customer, it's new customers whose business is fought for."

Be honest about what you want to pay

Martin said: "Get on the phone, tell them you are at the end of your contract and paying too much.

"If it's TV, start with a channel audit – are you watching everything you've got, do you need to be paying for it?

"Tell them what price you want to pay and if it doesn't work, say: 'That's too much, I'm going to have to leave'."

He added: "That gets you put through to what's publicly known as disconnections but is often known internally as customer retentions. They have the real power to negotiate."

Don't be afraid to walk away - and never renew a contract with the same company

"Many people are telling me that, if they do leave, especially the big digital TV firms, a week later they get a letter with a new, far cheaper offer," Martin continued.

He explained that if you can get it cheaper elsewhere and the company you are with is not matching their prices, you should leave.

He said: "Business models are predicated on drawing customers in with a cheap price for a year and then hiking the price up afterwards in the hope that many customers, either through apathy or ignorance, will stick with them for the long term.

"They hope you won't haggle because many people don't. They just auto-renew, which is the great money-saving sin."

For more information on Martin Lewis and his money-saving tips, visit www.moneysavingexpert.com