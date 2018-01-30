Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bargain-hunter and money-saving expert Martin Lewis was warned people about the dangers of forgetting to check when their passports run out.

Speaking on This Morning, the Money Saving Expert recommended passports have at least six months' validity left before people set off abroad, or it could result in a cancelled trip.

He spoke about a case when a child only had two months left on their passport, resulting in the family having to cancel their trip and return home.

Many countries require that passports should have at least six months of validity - and will not permit a traveller to enter the country unless their passport is set to expire at least six months after the final day of travel.

Martin said: "Check the expiry date and if it's less than six months you need to go about renewing it," the Liverpool Echo reports.

Martin also mentioned European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC). He told people to check the expiry date on EHIC, as they give travellers necessary health care throughout the European Economic Area country and Switzerland, during temporary trips.

The EHIC website states that it also covers the treatment of pre-existing medical conditions and routine maternity care, provided the reason for the visit is not specifically to give birth or seek treatment.

